DJ super group Swedish House Mafia reunite

-
NPA to oppose permanent stay of prosecution application by Timol murder accusedLocal
-
#RandReport: Rand, stocks swept up in EM rallyBusiness
-
'Feasibility study for Gautrain expansion submitted to Treasury'Business
-
2 men attacked by Hammanskraal mob for allegedly mutilating womanLocal
-
Turkey says Khashoggi murder in Saudi consulate 'savagely planned'World
-
Concern over pupils affected by Khayelitsha shack fireLocal
Popular Topics
-
#RandReport: Rand, stocks swept up in EM rallyBusiness
-
'Feasibility study for Gautrain expansion submitted to Treasury'Business
-
2 men attacked by Hammanskraal mob for allegedly mutilating womanLocal
-
Concern over pupils affected by Khayelitsha shack fireLocal
-
Mkwhebane to investigate R3 billion Giyani water projectLocal
-
Enzo Pietropaolo murder trial postponed to WednesdayLocal
Popular Topics
-
Chelsea assistant coach charged with improper conduct after meleeSport
-
Pirates target Katzande in plot to foil rival ChiefsSport
-
Nadal maintains lead as Russian breaks into ATP top 20Sport
-
Return of a hungry Ronaldo worrying for Manchester UnitedSport
-
Sri Lanka spin ace Herath to retire after first England TestSport
-
All Blacks look to whitewash wounded Wallabies in JapanSport
Popular Topics
-
Eye disorder may have helped Da Vinci's art: journalLifestyle
-
'I have chosen to forgive' - Tumi Morake on moving onLifestyle
-
Beckham's Cotswolds home targeted by masked raidersLifestyle
-
US lottery jackpots climb to $2.2 billion combined after no winnersLifestyle
-
Biopic tribute to slain war reporter as journalism comes 'under attack'Lifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Lillian Dube: Sucking titties can't cure cancer, but can help detect itLifestyle
-
Actress Selma Blair reveals MS diagnosisLifestyle
-
[WATCH] K.O: SA hip-hop about the peopleLifestyle
-
US mulls revoking recognition of transgender people: reportWorld
-
IFP postpones elective conference amid faction allegationsPolitics
-
#StateCaptureInquiry: Former FS MEC to detail Magashule, Gupta dealingsPolitics
-
ANC calls for assistance in hunt for councillor’s killersPolitics
-
ANC councillor, relative gunned down in CTPolitics
-
DA plans 'day of action' against municipalities involved in VBS Bank matterPolitics
-
‘It’s daylight robbery’: Mboweni slams state capturePolitics
-
[OPINION] Why journalists in South Africa should do some self-reflectionOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] To eliminate TB we need imagination and ambitionOpinion
-
[OPINION] If not you, then who?Opinion
-
[OPINION] Cheryl Zondi: #MeToo, one year later, we’re on to youOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Questions academics can ask to decolonise their classroomsOpinion
-
[OPINION] World Bank’s optimism about global poverty misses the pointOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
'Feasibility study for Gautrain expansion submitted to Treasury'Business
-
'Saudi investments in SA should be scrutinised after Khashoggi’s death'Local
-
[LISTEN] Feasibility of expanding Gautrain to Lanseria, Soweto completedBusiness
-
#StateCaptureInquiry: Former FS MEC to detail Magashule, Gupta dealingsPolitics
-
Why a diverse workplace is a more competitive workplaceBusiness
-
Global growth outlook for 2019 dims for first time: Reuters pollsBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Mon
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 37°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 21°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 14°C
DJ super group Swedish House Mafia reunite
The trio of Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso had a string of international hits in the early 2010s before splitting up more than five years ago.
STOCKHOLM - Electronic DJ supergroup Swedish House Mafia on Monday announced they will reunite for a concert in Stockholm next year, hinting a tour with new music would follow.
The trio of Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso had a string of international hits in the early 2010s before splitting up more than five years ago.
After making a surprise appearance at a US festival in March, rumours of the EDM group getting back together grew until a clock appeared on their website last week counting down to a live-streamed press conference on Monday.
"We are coming home," Angello said in the announcement, which was entirely in Swedish.
"We start in Stockholm and are going to play the Tele2 Arena on 4 May 2019."
The group also indicated that more touring would follow and hinted that they have recorded new music.
Swedish House Mafia began performing in 2008 and saw international success with a number of hits, including One (Your Name), Save the World and Don't You Worry Child.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 19 October 20183 days ago
-
'I have chosen to forgive' - Tumi Morake on moving on4 hours ago
-
Verne Troyer's death ruled as suicide12 days ago
-
Prince Harry goes solo on royal tour as pregnant Meghan rests11 hours ago
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 20 October 2018one day ago
-
Beckham's Cotswolds home targeted by masked raiders6 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.