DJ super group Swedish House Mafia reunite

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
Go

DJ super group Swedish House Mafia reunite

The trio of Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso had a string of international hits in the early 2010s before splitting up more than five years ago.

Picture: Facebook.com/swedishhousemafia.
Picture: Facebook.com/swedishhousemafia.
57 minutes ago

STOCKHOLM - Electronic DJ supergroup Swedish House Mafia on Monday announced they will reunite for a concert in Stockholm next year, hinting a tour with new music would follow.

The trio of Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso had a string of international hits in the early 2010s before splitting up more than five years ago.

After making a surprise appearance at a US festival in March, rumours of the EDM group getting back together grew until a clock appeared on their website last week counting down to a live-streamed press conference on Monday.

"We are coming home," Angello said in the announcement, which was entirely in Swedish.

"We start in Stockholm and are going to play the Tele2 Arena on 4 May 2019."

The group also indicated that more touring would follow and hinted that they have recorded new music.

Swedish House Mafia began performing in 2008 and saw international success with a number of hits, including One (Your Name), Save the World and Don't You Worry Child.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA