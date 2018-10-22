DA plans 'day of action' against municipalities involved in VBS Bank matter

On Sunday, DA leader Mmusi Maimane reported back on the outcomes of the party's federal council in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) says will it roll out a day of action on Tuesday against municipalities that illegally deposited money into VBS Mutual Bank.

Maimane says his party will on Tuesday visit all municipalities implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.

“On Tuesday 23 October, we’ll have a day upon which we’ll go to every single municipality that illegally deposited money into VBS.”

Maimane says his party will also take the necessary steps to ensure that those implicated in the corruption including their political parties are called to account.

“All of those municipal managers and mayors who flushed away public money down the drain have jeopardised service delivery and the ANC and the EFF must account for this.”

The Greater Giyani Municipality confirmed its chief financial officer Hitler Maluleke had been fired for allegedly authorising an investment of R161 million with VBS Bank.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)