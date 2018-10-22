Popular Topics
Concern over pupils affected by Khayelitsha shack fire

At least 34 pupils from Nomsa Mapongwana Primary School in Khayelitsha have been affected by the blaze in Town Two.

At least one person died after a fire broke out in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, in the early hours of 20 October 2018. Picture: @NMakoba/Twitter
At least one person died after a fire broke out in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, in the early hours of 20 October 2018. Picture: @NMakoba/Twitter
30 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - There is a concern for pupils affected by a devastating shack fire in Khayelitsha over the weekend.

At least 34 learners from the Nomsa Mapongwana Primary School have been affected by the blaze in Town Two on Saturday.

One person died and more than 2,300 others were displaced.

School principal Vuyani Somaxhaka said: “Their books have been burnt down and their clothes as well, so some of them could not come to school.”

About 1,400 residents were also displaced in a separate fire incident in Kosovo, in Philippi.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

