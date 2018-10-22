Chelsea assistant coach charged with improper conduct after melee
Chelsea scored a late equaliser to hold United to a 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Saturday and Ianni celebrated the goal in front of United’s bench, leading to an ugly melee.
LONDON - Chelsea assistant coach Marco Ianni was charged with improper conduct by the Football Association on Monday after his exuberant celebrations in front of the Manchester United bench sparked an altercation with Jose Mourinho.
On Monday, the FA charged Ianni for his behaviour, saying in a statement that he had until 1700 GMT on Thursday to respond.
The governing body also said it had “formally reminded Mourinho of his responsibilities”, although the Portuguese escaped a charge for his part in the row.
“Both clubs have received similar official reminders in terms of the behaviour expected of their staff and players at all times whilst in the technical area,” the FA added.
United dropped two places to 10th in the table. Chelsea are third, behind Manchester City and Liverpool.
