Beckham's Cotswolds home targeted by masked raiders

Three balaclava-wearing intruders were caught on CCTV outside the lavish property.

LONDON - Police were called to David and Victoria Beckham's home in the Cotswolds after masked raiders were spotted outside the £6 million country pad.

The authorities were called to the 43-year-old retired soccer star and 44-year-old fashion designer's £6 million pad in Great Tew, Oxfordshire, after three balaclava-wearing intruders were caught on CCTV outside the lavish property.

According to The Sun newspaper, they were spotted by guests staying at nearby Soho Farmhouse and reportedly placed a ladder up against the wall in a bid to have a view of any expensive items on display in the home.

The trio did not go inside the property - which the couple often visit to take time out from their hectic work schedules - and nothing was stolen, however, the incident shook up the couple who were left 'devastated' by the news.

A source said: "David and Victoria are devastated by this."

The couple were believed to be on a flight to Australia when the incident took place.

News of the attempted intrusion comes after David - who has kids Brooklyn, 19, Romeo,16, Cruz, 13, and Harper, seven, with Victoria - admitted his marriage is "always hard work".

The former England captain admits the showbiz power couple's 19-year union has become "a little more complicated", because they have been married for so long.

He said: "To have been married for the amount of time that we have, it's always hard work.

"It becomes a little more complicated."

David also opened up about fatherhood, admitting he appreciates the little things in life.

In a teaser trailer for a chat with Australian TV show 'The Sunday Project', he added: "Sometimes it's the little things that make the biggest difference.

"I've noticed that with my children."

Victoria recently insisted she and her spouse are "stronger together" than they would be on their own, and the couple have respect for their family unit.

She said: "We both realise that we are stronger together than we are as individuals.

"Would either of us be in the position that we are in now had we not met and been together all those years ago?

"It's all about the family unit. We are much stronger the six of us, than we would be if we were individuals. We respect that family bond and that is key."