Banyana draw Nigeria in Women’s Afcon Group B
The South African Women’s football team have been drawn alongside defending champions Nigeria’s Super Eagles in the 2018 Women’s African Cup of Nations to be staged in Ghana next month.
The Cosafa Cup champions will also play Nigeria in their opening game on 18 November.
Group B also features Zambia and Kenya and the top three finishers in the continental showpiece will earn automatic qualification for the Women’s World Cup next year.
Total Women’s Africa Cup Of Nations @CAF_AWCON— Women AFCON Ghana (@WomenAFCONGhana) October 21, 2018
Group A
Ghana 🇬🇭
Algeria 🇩🇿
Mali 🇲🇱
Cameroon 🇨🇲
Group B
Nigeria 🇳🇬
South Africa 🇿🇦
Zambia 🇿🇲
Kenya 🇰🇪 #AWCON2018 #WomenAFCONGH2018
Check out the kick off dates and time. #AWCON2018 #WomenAFCONGH2018 pic.twitter.com/YASMHKGHhS— Women AFCON Ghana (@WomenAFCONGhana) October 21, 2018
