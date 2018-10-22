ANC councillor, relative gunned down in CT

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
Go

ANC councillor, relative gunned down in CT

Luyanda Mbele and his cousin were shot dead on Sunday night.

ANC councillor Luyanda Mbele. Picture: City of Cape Town
ANC councillor Luyanda Mbele. Picture: City of Cape Town
15 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - An African National Congress (ANC) councillor and a relative have been gunned down in Kraaifontein.

Luyanda Mbele and his cousin were shot dead on Sunday night.

Mbele was the councillor for Ward 101, which includes areas such as Bloekombos.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

The police's Frederick van Wyk says: “We’ve opened a double murder case for further investigation. Kraaifontein detectives are working around the clock in an effort to find the perpetrators. Anyone with information about this is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or Kraaifontein police.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA