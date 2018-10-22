ANC councillor, relative gunned down in CT
Luyanda Mbele and his cousin were shot dead on Sunday night.
CAPE TOWN - An African National Congress (ANC) councillor and a relative have been gunned down in Kraaifontein.
Mbele was the councillor for Ward 101, which includes areas such as Bloekombos.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident.
The police's Frederick van Wyk says: “We’ve opened a double murder case for further investigation. Kraaifontein detectives are working around the clock in an effort to find the perpetrators. Anyone with information about this is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or Kraaifontein police.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
