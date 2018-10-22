ANC calls for assistance in hunt for councillor’s killers
Luyanda Mbele and his cousin were gunned down in Wallacedene, in Kraaifontein, on Sunday night.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) has called on eyewitnesses to assist police in tracking down the killers of ward councillor Luyanda Mbele.
Mbele and his cousin were gunned down in Wallacedene, in Kraaifontein, on Sunday night.
He served as the ANC's representative in Ward 101 which includes areas like Bloekombos.
ANC Dullah Omar Region spokesperson Nobukhosi Dlamini says: “It’s unclear at the moment what the motive for the shooting was and we’re very shocked. We’d like to call on all community members, anyone with information, to approach the police so the perpetrators can be brought to book.”
Police's Frederick van Wyk adds that: “Kraaifontein detectives are working around the clock in an effort to find the perpetrators. Anyone with information about this fatal shooting incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or Kraaifontein police.”
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
