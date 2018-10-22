'Albertina Sisulu was a voice against injustice'

Sunday marked what would have been Sisulu’s 100th birthday.

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament has commended Albertina Sisulu’s contribution to the fight against the oppressive apartheid regime and advocating for women's rights.

Sunday marked what would have been Sisulu’s 100th birthday.

The day was observed with a church service and wreath-laying ceremony attended by Sisulu’s family and senior African National Congress (ANC) politicians.

ANC Deputy Secretary General Cde @ANCDSGDuarte attending the wreath laying ceremony in Johannesburg, Gauteng to mark the Centenary of Mama Albertina Sisulu. #MaSisulu100 pic.twitter.com/LVBStMxGeL — #MaSisulu100 (@MYANC) October 21, 2018

Premier @David_Makhura at the Croesus gravesite for the wreath laying ceremony in honor of #MaSisulu100 pic.twitter.com/K6jPsd6F4V — GautengGov (@GautengProvince) October 21, 2018

Sisulu advocated for women’s rights in the 1950s and nominated Nelson Mandela as president in 1994. She died in 2011.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says she played an important role in the lives of many.

“She became one of the distinguished torchbearers during apartheid. She was a voice against injustice and a rock upon which her family and many struggle activists leaned on.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)