Go

3 killed, hundreds homeless after Cape shack fires

A blaze in Hangberg on Friday claimed the lives of two people, including a child.

At least one person died after a fire broke out in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, in the early hours of Saturday morning on 20 October 2018. Picture: @NMakoba/Twitter
At least one person died after a fire broke out in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, in the early hours of Saturday morning on 20 October 2018. Picture: @NMakoba/Twitter
38 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Three people have died and hundreds more have been left without a roof over their heads following a string of shack fires since Friday.

A blaze in Hangberg on Friday claimed the lives of two people, including a child. The worst of the fires occurred in Khayelitsha.

Dozens of shacks were razed, and one person died. More than 1,300 people are homeless.

The city's disaster risk management centre's Mandy Thomas says the municipality and other agencies are doing what they can to help.

“Sassa has been and continues to provide humanitarian aid. Donations have been pouring into the Khayelitsha police fire station from concerned citizens. The City wishes to thank everyone who has been willing to assist with this regard.”

On Saturday night, about 120 shacks were destroyed in a fire at the Kosovo informal settlement in Philippi.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

