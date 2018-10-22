Popular Topics
2 men attacked by Hammanskraal mob for allegedly mutilating woman

Police say the pair have confessed to the crime but have not yet appeared in court as they are still recovering from their injuries.

Picture: SAPS.
Picture: SAPS.
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two men are still recovering in hospital after being attacked by a mob in Hammanskraal who accused them of murdering a young woman.

The 29-year-old woman was killed last week and her mutilated body was later found in Kanana.

Police say the pair have confessed to the crime but have not yet appeared in court as they are still recovering from their injuries.

Police spokesperson Margaret Molane says community members tracked down two men allegedly linked to the crime and assaulted them before handing them over to the police.

“Two suspects were arrested for killing a 29-year-old woman.”

She says they are investigating a case of assault against those involved in the public attack.

The pair suffered severe injuries and it is not clear how long they will be in hospital.

Police are also investigating claims that the suspects had been hired by an elderly woman to carry out the killing.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

