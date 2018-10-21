Vries the hero as Chiefs progress to TKO last 8

Chiefs went into the Telkom Knockout round of 16 clashes against Black Leopards with a clear mission of trying to end a three and a half year trophy drought that has plagued the Soweto giants.

JOHANNESBURG - Virgil Vries saved two penalties to send Kaizer Chiefs through to the last eight of the Telkom Knockout after beating Black Leopards 4-2 on penalties after the game was deadlocked at 1-1 after 130 minutes.

The opening stages of the match were cagey as both sides were still measuring each other out, with Chiefs dominating the possession and the number of goal scoring opportunities.

The first clear cut opportunity fell to Bernard Parker whose beautifully curled freekick was tipped over the bar by Leopards keeper, King Ndlovu, before Captain on the day, Willard Katzande missed a glorious chances to turn the ball into the back of the net when he found himself unmarked in the box from the resulting corner kick.

Lidodaduvha then made Amakhosi rue their missed opportunities when they scored 15 mins from the halftime break through Phathutshedzo Nange, who blasted past Virgil Vries in the Chiefs goal from just inside the box.

Chiefs came out much more determined in the second half, piling on the pressure on their visitors from Limpopo. Erick Mathoho hit the crossbar from close range but it would not have counted as the offside flag was raised.

That would prove to be a warning shot for this to come and minutes later, Pule Ekstein went on a strong run down the middle of the pitch before firing a rocket into the goal to level matters.

The chances came thick and fast for the home side to bury the match but they just could not convert as extra time loomed. Even after the 130 minutes, there was nothing separating the two sides as they went to the dreaded penalty shootout.

Vries, who was deputising for Itumeleng Khune saved two penalties before Ryan Moon slotted the final penalty to send Amakhosi through to the last 8 of the competition.