Viola Davis says 'The Help' is a missed opportunity

The Oscar-winning actress starred in the 2011 movie, which tells the story of a young white woman and her relationship with two black maids.

LONDON - American movie star Viola Davis has admitted she considers The Help to be a missed opportunity.

The Oscar-winning actress starred alongside the likes of Emma Stone, Octavia Spencer, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jessica Chastain in the 2011 movie, which tells the story of a young white woman and her relationship with two black maids.

Davis, 53 - who played the part of Aibileen Clark, one of the maids - explained: "Listen, The Help changed my life in a lot of different ways. First of all, the friendships that I got - that experience is something I know I'll never have again. And Tate [Taylor, the director] is a great collaborator. I don't want them to feel that I am blasting them in any way. It has nothing to do with the players."

Instead, Davis feels uncomfortable that the story is largely told from the viewpoint of a white woman.

She told the Guardian newspaper: "It has something to do with the culture - that I don't feel that people want to see, want to hear that voice in that time period. Because what it will become is an indictment, and it shouldn't be. I look back at that movie as a missed opportunity."

The film is set during the Civil Rights movement and Davis feels it was just too filtered down.

The acclaimed actress wishes The Help - which is based on a 2009 novel of the same name by Kathryn Stockett - would have presented a more well-rounded version of history.

She said: "I understand that time period. It's a 100-year time period that was rife with lots of violence and anger, and people with lost dreams and hopes. I wanted the frustration and that anger to be more palpable."