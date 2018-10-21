SABC: We won’t tolerate interference in editorial decisions

On Saturday, the public broadcaster announced its probing possible breaches in its editorial code at its Polokwane newsroom over the coverage of the VBS Mutual Bank debacle.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) says any external or internal interference in its editorial decision making will not be tolerated.

On Saturday, the public broadcaster announced its probing possible breaches in its editorial code at its Polokwane newsroom over the coverage of the VBS Mutual Bank debacle.

The SABC's Neo Momodu says any selective reporting poses a threat to the public broadcaster's editorial independence.

Over a week ago the reserve bank released a report which revealed large scale looting and corruption amounting to nearly R2 billion at VBS Bank.

Last week, the Democratic Alliance said it would write to the SABC accusing Limpopo based radio station Phalaphala FM of allegedly banning their staff from speaking about the looting of the bank.

The party claims municipality Mayor Florence Radzilani, who is also the African National Congress Deputy Chairperson in that province, allegedly deposited R300 million with the controversial bank.