Reports: Siyabonga Gama fired as Transnet CEO

In August, Gama was ordered by the board of Transnet to make a submission on why he should not be suspended.

A video screengrab of Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama. Picture: YouTube
A video screengrab of Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama. Picture: YouTube
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Transnet group CEO Siyabonga Gama has reportedly been fired.

This follows a Labour Court ruling on Friday that ordered that the dispute between Transnet and Gama be taken to arbitration.

In August, Gama was ordered by the board of Transnet to make a submission on why he should not be suspended.

This was after he was linked to a controversial locomotives tender which saw Gupta-linked companies score a kickback of more than R5 billion.

Earlier this month, the then board ordered Gama to give reasons why his contract should not be terminated which he challenged in the Labour Court.

Judge Graham Moshoana said he cannot make a ruling on this matter as it should go to arbitration.

Moshoana also ruled if Transnet continues with its process and “takes the law into its own hands”, Gama could approach the court for an interim relief pending the outcome of the arbitration.

Transnet has not been available for comment despite various reports that Gama has been fired.

