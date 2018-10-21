Omotoso’s church forced to shut down following protests
Protesters including members of the ANC and EFF have gathered outside the church demanding it be shut down.
PORT ELIZABETH – Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso's Jesus Dominion International Church has been shut down in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.
Protesters including members of the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have gathered outside the church demanding it be shut down.
Omotoso is currently on trial for raping and sexually grooming about 30 teenage girls.
The EFF's Luvuyo Tonase says the EFF and ANC have put their political affiliations aside to stand together.
“The church needs to be closed down as it’s treated as a crime scene because of the heinous crimes that the pastor committed, we came here this morning to halt all the processes of the church until there’s the conclusion of the case.”
Tonase says a conclusion to suspend the church service has been reached.
“We’ve come to an agreement that they’re closing down the church. They’ve agreed to our demands to close it down and that’s how far we’ve taken it now.”
