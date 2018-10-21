Nyanga police appeal for info following taxi rank triple murder
Transport MEC Donald Grant says it seems the shooting is linked to a dispute involving the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association and Amaphela taxis.
CAPE TOWN – Police are monitoring the Nyanga taxi rank following a triple murder.
It's understood unidentified suspects stormed an office where three executives of a taxi association were conducting a meeting and opened fire, killing them instantly, on Friday.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says: “They entered and fatally wounded three men in their 40s. No one has been arrested at this stage but the detectives are following up on all possible leads and we appeal to anyone with information to contact on 08600 10111.”
