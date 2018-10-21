Mashaba condemns robbery at Mulbarton substation

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Mashaba condemns robbery at Mulbarton substation

The criminals broke into the onsite storage and stole cable and copper cables.

Picture: Facebook.
Picture: Facebook.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has condemned a robbery at a substation in Mulbarton, south of Johannesburg.

The substation management says it has opened a case of theft following an armed robbery.

It’s understood six armed men stormed the substation at midnight and held up the security officers on duty and a staff member, and tied them with cables before stealing equipment from the site.

The criminals broke into the onsite storage and stole cable and copper cables.

Mayor's spokesperson Luyanda Mfeka says: “The theft of our city infrastructure can’t be allowed by any means or by any matter. We, therefore, encourage all residents who have information about this robbery and the criminals who perpetrated this crime to come forward with the matter.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA