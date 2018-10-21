Mashaba condemns robbery at Mulbarton substation
The criminals broke into the onsite storage and stole cable and copper cables.
JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has condemned a robbery at a substation in Mulbarton, south of Johannesburg.
The substation management says it has opened a case of theft following an armed robbery.
It’s understood six armed men stormed the substation at midnight and held up the security officers on duty and a staff member, and tied them with cables before stealing equipment from the site.
Mayor's spokesperson Luyanda Mfeka says: “The theft of our city infrastructure can’t be allowed by any means or by any matter. We, therefore, encourage all residents who have information about this robbery and the criminals who perpetrated this crime to come forward with the matter.”
