Mabuza plans to use Health Summit outcomes as springboard to address crisis

Mabuza gave the closing remarks at the two-day Presidential Health Summit in Boksburg on Saturday.

Deputy President David Mabuza delivering closing remarks at the Presidential Health Summit at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, Gauteng on 20 October 2018. Picture: GCIS.
Deputy President David Mabuza delivering closing remarks at the Presidential Health Summit at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, Gauteng on 20 October 2018. Picture: GCIS.
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Deputy President David Mabuza says his office plans to use the outcomes of the Health Summit as a springboard to drastically improve the sector.

Mabuza gave the closing remarks at the two-day Presidential Health Summit in Boksburg on Saturday.

Role players have been discussing ways to strengthen the system and plans to implement the national health insurance.

After two days of discussions by those who work in the front line of health care delivery, Mabuza says the summit has set a new path towards the provision of healthcare in the country.

Mabuza says government will prioritise the filling of critical vacant posts to stabilise shortages in key areas urgently.

He says provinces will also be expected to prioritize their financial resource allocations in a manner that will ensure the delivery of quality health care is not compromised.

The deputy president says this summit has highlighted the need to develop a sustainable financing model and says treasury will be tasked to ensure that this finalized in a short space of time.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

