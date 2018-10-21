Limpopo Premier to visit families of deceased from deadly N1 crash

A cement truck lost control after its tyre burst on the N1 North near Mokopane on Friday causing it to lose control and hit several vehicles which were traveling in the opposite direction.

JOHANNESBURG – Following a deadly crash in Limpopo which claimed the lives of 26 people, Premier Stanley Mathabatha and Public Safety MEC Majoma Makhurupetje are expected to visit the families of the deceased and scene of the crash.

A cement truck lost control after its tyre burst on the N1 North near Mokopane on Friday causing it to lose control and hit several vehicles which were traveling in the opposite direction.

Amongst the fatalities were two children.

Limpopo Transport Department spokesperson Matome Moremi-Taueatsoala says, “I do know that the MEC and the Premier will visit the side but also go to the respective mortuaries where the bodies re. But it will be done together with the family members.”

Meanwhile, the Presidency has sent its condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident and has urged motorists to report unsafe behaviour on the roads.