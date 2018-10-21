Limpopo Premier to visit families of deceased from deadly N1 crash
A cement truck lost control after its tyre burst on the N1 North near Mokopane on Friday causing it to lose control and hit several vehicles which were traveling in the opposite direction.
JOHANNESBURG – Following a deadly crash in Limpopo which claimed the lives of 26 people, Premier Stanley Mathabatha and Public Safety MEC Majoma Makhurupetje are expected to visit the families of the deceased and scene of the crash.
A cement truck lost control after its tyre burst on the N1 North near Mokopane on Friday causing it to lose control and hit several vehicles which were traveling in the opposite direction.
Amongst the fatalities were two children.
Limpopo Transport Department spokesperson Matome Moremi-Taueatsoala says, “I do know that the MEC and the Premier will visit the side but also go to the respective mortuaries where the bodies re. But it will be done together with the family members.”
Meanwhile, the Presidency has sent its condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident and has urged motorists to report unsafe behaviour on the roads.
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 19 October 2018
-
Limpopo crash: Death toll revised to 26
-
Mabuza plans to use Health Summit outcomes as springboard to address crisis
-
One person arrested following CT airport shooting
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 20 October 2018
-
Limpopo crash: Stan Mathabatha sends condolences to victims’ families
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.