Gift of the Givers offers R2m aid package to Khayelitsha fire victims

CAPE TOWN - Non-governmental organisation Gift of the Givers has prepared a R2 million aid package for the people affected by this weekend's fire in Khayelitsha.

The team of volunteers is working closely with the City of Cape Town’s disaster management and the South African Social Security Agency to assist affected residents.

At least one person has died after a fire broke out in the region in the early hours of Saturday morning.

All donations for the hundreds of #KhayelitshaFire victims can be dropped off at the Khayelitsha fire station in Mandela Park. Please spread the word. City of Cape Town says it'll deliver rebuilding kits tomorrow morning [V: CoCT] @OpenNewsSA pic.twitter.com/qfE4fXd8aT — Rauby (@GraemeRauby) October 20, 2018

It's understood the blaze was fanned by very strong winds and destroyed approximately 200 structures, leaving many displaced.

The cause of the flames is still unclear.

The organisation's Imtiaz Sooliman says their teams are currently providing meals for the victims of the tragedy.

“Depending on what disaster management gives them, we will then augment that with our own building material. So, all that effectively will be far more than R2 million. We are giving them food right now, as the days go by we will see what else is necessary.”