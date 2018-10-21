Eric Mtshali’s passing a major loss to SA, says Dlamini Zuma

Mtshali died at the age of 84 after briefly falling ill at a hospital in Durban.

CAPE TOWN - Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has described the late liberation stalwart Eric Mtshali as a reservoir of knowledge of the struggle of the people of South Africa.

Dlamini Zuma delivered the eulogy at the stalwart's special official funeral held in the Claremont town of Durban earlier on Sunday afternoon.

ANC leaders came in their numbers to pay their last respect to the ANC veteran, baba'Eric Stalin Mtshali at the Sugar Ray Xulu Xulu stadium in Clermont West of Durban. Baba' Mtshali will be laid to rest at the Chesterville Cemetery Heroes Arch. #RIPEricMtshali pic.twitter.com/VTvLmjLmFA — #MaSisulu100 (@MYANC) October 21, 2018

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared the funeral an official category one funeral and announced that the national flag be flown at half-mast until on Sunday evening.

Fondly referring to him at Stalin, Dlamini Zuma has described Mtshali’s passing as a major loss.

“Fellow mourners, the baobab has indeed fallen and the ground is shaking. Comrade Stalin was a humble reservoir of knowledge of the struggle of our people and practical solutions of the challenges they confront.”

Mtshali was part of the first group of the Congress Alliance that joined Umkhonto we Sizwe and the South African Communist Party.