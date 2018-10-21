Eric Mtshali’s passing a major loss to SA, says Dlamini Zuma

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Eric Mtshali’s passing a major loss to SA, says Dlamini Zuma

Mtshali died at the age of 84 after briefly falling ill at a hospital in Durban.

Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma delivered the eulogy at ANC stalwart Eric Mtshali's special official funeral held in Durban on Sunday 21 October 2018. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma delivered the eulogy at ANC stalwart Eric Mtshali's special official funeral held in Durban on Sunday 21 October 2018. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has described the late liberation stalwart Eric Mtshali as a reservoir of knowledge of the struggle of the people of South Africa.

Mtshali died at the age of 84 after briefly falling ill at a hospital in Durban.

Dlamini Zuma delivered the eulogy at the stalwart's special official funeral held in the Claremont town of Durban earlier on Sunday afternoon.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared the funeral an official category one funeral and announced that the national flag be flown at half-mast until on Sunday evening.

Fondly referring to him at Stalin, Dlamini Zuma has described Mtshali’s passing as a major loss.

“Fellow mourners, the baobab has indeed fallen and the ground is shaking. Comrade Stalin was a humble reservoir of knowledge of the struggle of our people and practical solutions of the challenges they confront.”

Mtshali was part of the first group of the Congress Alliance that joined Umkhonto we Sizwe and the South African Communist Party.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA