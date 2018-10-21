Egypt commends 'decisive, brave' actions by Saudi King over Khashoggi case
It also offered its condolences to Khashoggi’s family and said it was confident the investigation would reveal the truth.
CAIRO - Egypt on Saturday praised what it called the “decisive” and “brave” actions taken by Saudi King Salman in the investigation into the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
“Egypt sees that the brave and decisive decisions and actions taken by the Saudi King over this matter align with his majesty’s approach that respects the principles of law and applications of effective justice,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
It also offered its condolences to Khashoggi’s family and said it was confident the investigation would reveal the truth.
Popular in Africa
-
Congo's controversial voting machines start arriving
-
Zimbabwe aims to clear World Bank, AfDB arrears in 12 months - minister
-
African billionaire abducted in Tanzania returns home safely
-
Russia to send more military trainers, equipment to Central African Republic
-
MTN set to challenge Nigerian court decision over illegal funds transfers
-
Algerian bans female public servants from wearing full-face veils
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.