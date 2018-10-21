Duchess Meghan cutting back royal schedule amid pregnancy

The 37-year-old royal announced earlier this week she was expecting her first child with Prince Harry.

LONDON - Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is cutting back her schedule in Australia following the announcement of her pregnancy.

The 37-year-old royal - who was known as Meghan Markle before tying the knot with Prince Harry in May -announced earlier this week she was expecting her first child with her spouse, and despite previously saying the pair would not be cutting down any planned events on their current royal tour of Australia and New Zealand, they have now decided it would be best to let the Duchess rest.

A royal aide said: "After a busy programme, The Duke and Duchess have decided to cut back The Duchess's schedule slightly for the next couple of days, ahead of the final week and a half of the tour.

"The Duke will attend the cycling as scheduled this morning, and The Duchess will join him for this afternoon's engagements. The Duke will continue with the engagements on Fraser Island as planned."

The former Suits star is still expected to travel to Fraser Island - which is the world's largest sand island and can be difficult terrain for pregnant women - but it is thought she may not take part in as many engagements as originally planned.

According to several royal correspondents - who posted the news on Twitter - Meghan is feeling fine but her team are trying to "pace things for her."

HELLO! magazine's royal editor Emily Nash wrote: "The Duchess of Sussex won't be attending the cycling this morning after last night's late finish, but should join the Duke for the other engagements. "She's feeling fine, but resting," says a royal source. #IG2018 #RoyalTourAustralia

"She may still be able to carry out some engagements, but a source says they are "just trying to pace things for her" #RoyalVisitAustralia #DuchessofSussex (sic)"

The news comes after Meghan revealed to Emily Carroll - whose family live on Mountain View farm, which she and 34-year-old Harry visited earlier this week - that she was due to complete 76 engagements in just 16 days during their tour, which will also see them travel to Fiji and Tonga.

Carroll said: "Meghan told me that she's feeling pretty good so far, which is great, and that she's running on adrenaline.

"She said they're doing 76 engagements in 16 days, with maybe one rest in the middle. She's made for this royal business, isn't she?"