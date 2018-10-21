Delft police investigate murder case after man found dead

Police say the man was found with gunshot wounds to his head on Friday.

CAPE TOWN – Delft police are investigating a murder case after a man was found dead in the area.

The circumstances around the shooting are unknown at this stage.

Police say the man was found with gunshot wounds to his head on Friday.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says: “He was declared dead on the scene. We appeal to the community that anyone with information about this incident is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”