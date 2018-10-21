DA to assist Khayelitsha fire victims with rebuilding efforts
Earlier on Sunday, the party gave an update on the outcomes of its final sitting for the year.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s federal council says it’s noted the devastating fire in Khayelitsha that has left at least one person dead and left thousands others displaced.
It says its representatives will be in the area assisting with rebuilding throughout this week following Saturday’s devastating blaze.
The DA’s Solly Malatsi said: “We’ll also be prioritising the matric learners who will be writing their exams this coming week to ensure that the Department of Home Affairs assists with the replacement of IDs and death certificates.”
While the cause of the devastating fire is still unknown, officials say an estimated 200 structures have been destroyed.
Non-governmental organisation Gift of the Givers has since prepared a R2 million aid package to assist affected residents.
