DA: Those implicated in VBS bank looting must face the music

Party leader Mmusi Maimane gave an update on the outcomes of the DA’s federal council meeting in Johannesburg earlier on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it's disgusted by the level of looting at VBS Mutual Bank, adding that it will take the necessary steps to ensure that those implicated including their political parties are called to account.

Maimane says it’s clear VBS bank was set up as a platform to enable a criminal syndicate to steal from the poorest in the country.

“ANC politicians, politically connected businesspersons and their associates’ theft of almost R2 billion from VBS bank accounts is an unconscionable crime against the poor, vulnerable and elderly in the country.”

He says implicated politicians and their parties must answer to South Africans.

“A queue of implicated ANC and elected officials must be held accountable”

Maimane says if it is true that President Cyril Ramaphosa had any prior knowledge about the VBS debacle, he must be held liable.