Chinese police launch manhunt after knife attacks kill three

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Chinese police launch manhunt after knife attacks kill three

Police in Wenan County, where the attacks took place, published several pictures of the suspect, who they said was a local resident and his alleged getaway car.

FILE: China Police. Picture: supplied.
FILE: China Police. Picture: supplied.
one hour ago

BEIJING - Chinese police said on Sunday they were searching for a 30-year-old man after knife attacks in the northern province of Hebei killed three people and injured one.

Police in Wenan County, where the attacks took place, published several pictures of the suspect, who they said was a local resident, and of a car they described as his getaway vehicle. They offered no motive for the attacks.

A statement on a verified social media account of a police officer of Baoding City, a neighbouring jurisdiction to Wenan County, said three individuals were attacked in public early Sunday morning and died.

Another person, attacked at home, was receiving medical treatment, the officer said.

Violent crime is comparatively rare in China, especially in major cities where security is tight, though there has been a series of knife and axe attacks in recent years.

Such attacks are often blamed on people with mental illness or with personal grievances. With gun controls being extremely strict, knives are the most common weapons used.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA