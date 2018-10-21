ANC WC postpones manifesto launch to help fire victims
This weekend’s windy conditions lead to the rapid spread of fires in Kosovo informal settlement, Hout Bay and Khayelitsha.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape, which was scheduled to launch its people's manifesto, has postponed the community gathering due to the fires that ripped through parts of the province.
This weekend’s windy conditions lead to the rapid spread of fires in Kosovo informal settlement, Hout Bay and Khayelitsha leaving hundreds of structures destroyed and thousands displaced
The ANC had planned for its national executive committee members to spend the weekend in various areas across the country engaging community members.
However, the party's Faiez Jacobs says the gathering which was scheduled to take place in Cape Town had to be postponed to allow members to assist with the various areas affected by fires.
“There been at least three reported incidents of fires [and] we have mobilised all our structures, leadership, ANC branches, and alliance to help with relief efforts.”
