Go

ANC WC postpones manifesto launch to help fire victims

This weekend’s windy conditions lead to the rapid spread of fires in Kosovo informal settlement, Hout Bay and Khayelitsha.

FILE: Western Cape ANC provincial secretary general Faiez Jacobs (left) at a press briefing. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/EWN
FILE: Western Cape ANC provincial secretary general Faiez Jacobs (left) at a press briefing. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/EWN
45 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape, which was scheduled to launch its people's manifesto, has postponed the community gathering due to the fires that ripped through parts of the province.

This weekend’s windy conditions lead to the rapid spread of fires in Kosovo informal settlement, Hout Bay and Khayelitsha leaving hundreds of structures destroyed and thousands displaced

The ANC had planned for its national executive committee members to spend the weekend in various areas across the country engaging community members.

However, the party's Faiez Jacobs says the gathering which was scheduled to take place in Cape Town had to be postponed to allow members to assist with the various areas affected by fires.

“There been at least three reported incidents of fires [and] we have mobilised all our structures, leadership, ANC branches, and alliance to help with relief efforts.”

Timeline

Comments

