‘Albertina Sisulu's activism should be emulated to change society’
Minister Jeff Radebe was giving the key address at the centenary celebration of Sisulu at the Holy Cross Anglican Church in Soweto.
JOHANNESBURG - Energy Minister Jeff Radebe has called on women to learn from late African National Congress icon Albertina Sisulu's activism.
Radebe was giving the key address at the centenary celebration of Sisulu at the Holy Cross Anglican Church in Soweto.
Sisulu died in 2011 at the age of 92 and is commonly known for the role she played in advocating for women’s rights during apartheid and for her nomination of Nelson Mandela for state president in 1994.
Watch :Energy Minister Jeff Radebe speaking at the #MaSisulu100 Holly Cross Anglican church in Soweto pic.twitter.com/hAhhAojEe2— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) October 21, 2018
Radebe says women must play an active role in changing society.
“Women of fortitude are not armchair critics, but activists who get their boots dirty in the mud to work to build a better society for all our people.”
Watch:Energy Minister Jeff Radebe speaking at the Holly Cross Anglican church in Soweto #MaSisulu100 pic.twitter.com/1rIIfP5QSH— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) October 21, 2018
At the same time, Parliament has added its voice to the tributes paid to the struggle stalwart.
Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says Sisulu was a beacon of hope.
“Mama Sisulu embodied tenacity, fortitude, strength and became a beacon of hope during the darkest period of apartheid and she was a phenomenal leader.”
