‘Albertina Sisulu's activism should be emulated to change society’

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

‘Albertina Sisulu's activism should be emulated to change society’

Minister Jeff Radebe was giving the key address at the centenary celebration of Sisulu at the Holy Cross Anglican Church in Soweto.

Energy Minister Jeff Radebe gives the key address at the centenary celebration of Albertina Sisulu at the Holy Cross Anglican Church in Soweto on 21 October 2018. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter
Energy Minister Jeff Radebe gives the key address at the centenary celebration of Albertina Sisulu at the Holy Cross Anglican Church in Soweto on 21 October 2018. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter
12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Energy Minister Jeff Radebe has called on women to learn from late African National Congress icon Albertina Sisulu's activism.

Radebe was giving the key address at the centenary celebration of Sisulu at the Holy Cross Anglican Church in Soweto.

Sisulu died in 2011 at the age of 92 and is commonly known for the role she played in advocating for women’s rights during apartheid and for her nomination of Nelson Mandela for state president in 1994.

Radebe says women must play an active role in changing society.

“Women of fortitude are not armchair critics, but activists who get their boots dirty in the mud to work to build a better society for all our people.”

At the same time, Parliament has added its voice to the tributes paid to the struggle stalwart.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says Sisulu was a beacon of hope.

“Mama Sisulu embodied tenacity, fortitude, strength and became a beacon of hope during the darkest period of apartheid and she was a phenomenal leader.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA