[WATCH LIVE] Albertina Sisulu centenary celebrations
The family has laid a wreath in remembrance of Sisulu on Sunday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - The centenary birth celebrations of Albertina Sisulu are underway in Pretoria.
The proceedings will thereafter move to the Holy Cross Anglican Church in Soweto for a thanksgiving service.
The stalwart's granddaughter Zoya Sisulu says the celebration is to acknowledge a great woman.
“For me it’s important because I don’t think we often celebrate women in this manner. We don’t often take the time to pause, step back and actually acknowledge what it is that they’ve contributed and their part in the struggle.”
