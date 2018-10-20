Tina Turner 'doesn't know' why son took his own life
The 78-year-old singer tragically lost her son Craig in July this year when he took his own life at the age of 59.
LONDON - Tina Turner still doesn't know what drove her son to take his own life in July because she says he seemed to be happy in a new relationship.
The 78-year-old singer tragically lost her son Craig in July this year when he took his own life at the age of 59, and says she still doesn't know what took him to the edge, as he had just started a new job and fallen in love with a woman whom he told his mother was unlike any other.
Turner said: "I still don't know what took him to the edge because at that stage he had said to me that he had never met a woman that he felt that way about.
"He was bringing her to meet me [for] his birthday in August. He had decorated his apartment, that I bought him years ago. He had gotten a new job with a prominent real estate company in California, [which] he was very happy with. I have no idea what pulled him down, except something that followed him with loneliness. I think it was something with being alone. But when I think that, why didn't he call the new girlfriend that gave him the lift?"
The Proud Mary hitmaker described her late son as introverted, and says that whilst she didn't see any warning signs at the time, she can notice a change in him when she looks back on their last conversations.
She added: "He was an introverted person, he was very shy, so I didn't know either, except now when I listen back to our last conversations, I notice a change. The last few times we talked, the conversations were different, and I didn't know that until after the suicide."
But despite her recent tragedy, Turner insists she's happier than she's ever been in her life.
Speaking to the BBC, she said: "I'm happier than I've ever been in my life. I'm happier than I ever thought that life would become for me. Most of my hardships came while I was young and growing up. And in the last days when normally people suffer from old age and sickness my happiness came. I'm really thoroughly happy."
