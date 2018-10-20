Thai cave survivors train with Galaxy, Ibrahimovic
The Thai youngsters, aged between 11 and 16, were retrieved from the Tham Luang cave complex in July after a dramatic rescue effort.
LOS ANGELES – The Thai junior football team who were rescued from a flooded cave after being trapped for more than two weeks trained with the Los Angeles Galaxy and their star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Friday in the latest stop of an international tour.
The Wild Boars team, who earlier this month were guests at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, were given a tour of the Galaxy's StubHub Centre stadium before training with members of the MLS team at a nearby pitch.
The Thai youngsters, aged between 11 and 16, were retrieved from the Tham Luang cave complex in July after a dramatic rescue effort.
Friday's visit to the Galaxy was set up by US television star Ellen DeGeneres, who hosted the team on her show on Monday.
Former Sweden international Ibrahimovic had also appeared as a surprise guest to meet the team on the show.
"I thought I was brave, but these kids, this team, is more braver than me... This is probably the best team in the world," Ibrahimovic said.
The team became the centre of global media sensation as the world watched and waited for news of their rescue in June.
The rescue effort claimed the life of a rescue diver, former Thai Navy SEAL Saman Kunan.
Thai cave boys appear on Ellen. Suprised by Zlatan😍 pic.twitter.com/Q9hE68CFQi— NCA (@trisawinda) October 17, 2018
Popular in World
-
Saudi Arabia admits Khashoggi died in consulate, Trump says explanation credible
-
US blocks pork from Poland over African swine fever
-
Russian charged with conspiring to interfere in US congressional elections
-
Russia to send more military trainers, equipment to Central African Republic
-
What happened to Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi?
-
At least 50 dead in India train disaster - police
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.