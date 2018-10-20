Temperatures expected to drop in Gauteng on Sunday, thunderstorms alert issued

An alert for thunderstorms has been issued for the weekend with possible hail storms today.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service says temperatures are expected to drop on Sunday.

An alert for thunderstorms has been issued for the weekend with possible hail storms today.

The downpours could cause flash floods in the northern parts of Gauteng.

There's a 60% chance of rain today and a 30% tomorrow and cold weather.

Forecaster Wayne Venter says, “On Sunday we’re expecting a big drop of temperatures in Gauteng. So, a little bit cooler on Sunday but we’re not expecting any rainfall for Sunday, just a little bit of light rain in the early morning for Gauteng.”