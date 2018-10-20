Temperatures expected to drop in Gauteng on Sunday, thunderstorms alert issued
An alert for thunderstorms has been issued for the weekend with possible hail storms today.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service says temperatures are expected to drop on Sunday.
The downpours could cause flash floods in the northern parts of Gauteng.
There's a 60% chance of rain today and a 30% tomorrow and cold weather.
Forecaster Wayne Venter says, “On Sunday we’re expecting a big drop of temperatures in Gauteng. So, a little bit cooler on Sunday but we’re not expecting any rainfall for Sunday, just a little bit of light rain in the early morning for Gauteng.”
