PowerBall Results: Friday 19 October 2018

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday 19 October 2018 are as follows:

Powerball results: 1, 32, 39, 41, 43 PB: 6

PowerballPlus results: 8, 17, 22, 43, 48 PB: 4

