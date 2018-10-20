Popular Topics
Police investigate culpable homicide case after deadly N1 accident in Limpopo

It's understood a truck travelling on the N1 South lost control and collided with four vehicles travelling in the opposite direction including a minibus.

Twenty-two people died on 19 October 2018 after a fatal accident on the N1 north between Mookgophong and Kranskop in Limpopo. Picture: @TrafficRTMC/Twitter
Twenty-two people died on 19 October 2018 after a fatal accident on the N1 north between Mookgophong and Kranskop in Limpopo. Picture: @TrafficRTMC/Twitter
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Limpopo police are investigating a case of culpable homicide following Friday’s deadly accident on the N1 North which left 28 people dead.

It's understood a truck travelling on the N1 South lost control and collided with four vehicles travelling in the opposite direction including a minibus.

Twenty-eight people were killed including two children while three people survived.

The police's Moatshe Ngoepe says, “The South African Police Service in Mookgopong, outside Modimolle are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

“At this stage the cause of the accident is not clear but the ongoing police investigation will reveal the details.”

