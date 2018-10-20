One person arrested following CT airport shooting

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
Go

One person arrested following CT airport shooting

The airport operations centre detected a group of people trying to snatch a passenger's bag, police and airport security were then deployed to the scene.

Picture: @WesternCapeGov/Twitter.
Picture: @WesternCapeGov/Twitter.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - One person has been arrested following a shooting incident outside Cape Town International Airport on Saturday morning.

The airport operations centre detected a group of people trying to snatch a passenger's bag, police and airport security were then deployed to the scene.

Airport officials confirmed that shots were then fired outside the terminal building on the elevated roadway.

No injuries have been reported.

Cape Town airport's Deidre Davids says: “A portion of the road has been closed off, but airport operations have not been affected and the police are now investigating.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA