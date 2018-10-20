One person arrested following CT airport shooting
The airport operations centre detected a group of people trying to snatch a passenger's bag, police and airport security were then deployed to the scene.
CAPE TOWN - One person has been arrested following a shooting incident outside Cape Town International Airport on Saturday morning.
The airport operations centre detected a group of people trying to snatch a passenger's bag, police and airport security were then deployed to the scene.
Airport officials confirmed that shots were then fired outside the terminal building on the elevated roadway.
No injuries have been reported.
Cape Town airport's Deidre Davids says: “A portion of the road has been closed off, but airport operations have not been affected and the police are now investigating.”
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 19 October 2018
-
Limpopo crash: Stan Mathabatha sends condolences to victims’ families
-
[UPDATE] Limpopo N1 north accident death toll rises to 27
-
Police investigate culpable homicide case after deadly N1 accident in Limpopo
-
Limpopo Health department expresses concern over mass fatalities on N1
-
Temperatures expected to drop in Gauteng on Sunday, thunderstorms alert issued
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.