One person arrested following CT airport shooting

CAPE TOWN - One person has been arrested following a shooting incident outside Cape Town International Airport on Saturday morning.

The airport operations centre detected a group of people trying to snatch a passenger's bag, police and airport security were then deployed to the scene.

Airport officials confirmed that shots were then fired outside the terminal building on the elevated roadway.

No injuries have been reported.

Cape Town airport's Deidre Davids says: “A portion of the road has been closed off, but airport operations have not been affected and the police are now investigating.”