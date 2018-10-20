Mcebo Dlamini accuses State of delaying tactics

Dlamini appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Friday where his case was postponed again to April next year.

JOHANNESBURG – Former student leader Mcebo Dlamini has accused the State of delaying his court case.

Dlamini appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Friday where his case was postponed again to April next year.

He faces charges of theft, intent to cause grievous bodily harm, public violence and possession of a dangerous weapon.

In August, Dlamini walked to the Union Buildings in Pretoria from Wits University in Johannesburg to request amnesty from the president for Fees Must Fall protestors.

He says despite his request to have his case taken down to a mediation process with the State, he has not been given a reason why the request was denied.

“After the long walk to the Union Buildings, we had proposed that there should be mediation. The prosecution doesn’t give us reasons as to why they can’t go to mediation, [they say] it's denied and they’re not telling us why.”

