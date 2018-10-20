Mcebo Dlamini accuses State of delaying tactics
Dlamini appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Friday where his case was postponed again to April next year.
JOHANNESBURG – Former student leader Mcebo Dlamini has accused the State of delaying his court case.
Dlamini appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Friday where his case was postponed again to April next year.
He faces charges of theft, intent to cause grievous bodily harm, public violence and possession of a dangerous weapon.
In August, Dlamini walked to the Union Buildings in Pretoria from Wits University in Johannesburg to request amnesty from the president for Fees Must Fall protestors.
He says despite his request to have his case taken down to a mediation process with the State, he has not been given a reason why the request was denied.
“After the long walk to the Union Buildings, we had proposed that there should be mediation. The prosecution doesn’t give us reasons as to why they can’t go to mediation, [they say] it's denied and they’re not telling us why.”
WATCH: Mcebo Dlamini: State has no case against me
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 19 October 2018
-
Limpopo crash: Stan Mathabatha sends condolences to victims’ families
-
One person arrested following CT airport shooting
-
[UPDATE] Limpopo N1 north accident death toll rises to 27
-
Police investigate culpable homicide case after deadly N1 accident in Limpopo
-
Limpopo Health Dept expresses concern over mass fatalities on N1
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.