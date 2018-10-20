Matthew Knowles mostly proud of daughters’ humility
Beyoncé and Solange's father gave advice to entrepreneurs at UCT, saying the key is combining passion with a great work ethic
CAPE TOWN - Music mogul and entrepreneur Dr Matthew Knowles says what makes him proudest of his daughters Beyoncé and Solange is not their accolades but their humility.
Knowles launched his book Emancipation of Slaves Through Music on Friday night at the University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business.
Knowles gave advice to entrepreneurs saying the key is combining passion with a great work ethic.
He says as an entrepreneur, it’s also important to give back.
“I’m proud of them [because] they’re not worried about how much money they make, I’m proud of them because they’re good people that would speak the janitor the same way they would speak to the president- with no ego.”
His third book tackles issues of racism and identity.
