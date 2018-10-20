Mabuza: Govt committed to making healthcare more affordable
Mabuza was speaking at the two-day presidential health summit which kicked off in Boksburg on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG – Deputy President David Mabuza says the government is committed to making affordable, quality healthcare accessible to all.
President Cyril Ramaphosa was initially due lead a government delegation but cancelled due to health issues.
Mabuza says the country needs one healthcare system for all citizens and this can be achieved through the National Health Insurance.
“To ensure that every South African has access to health care that’s affordable, available and acceptable, it is necessary that services should be of good quality.”
