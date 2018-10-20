Limpopo Health department expresses concern over mass fatalities on N1

It's understood a truck travelling on the N1 South lost control and collided with four vehicles travelling in the opposite direction including a minibus.

JOHANNESBURG – The Health Department in Limpopo has expressed concern over the prevalence of mass fatality accidents on the province's roads following a deadly accident on the N1 North which left 28 people dead.

It's understood a truck travelling on the N1 South lost control and collided with four vehicles travelling in the opposite direction including a minibus.

Twenty-eight people were killed including two children while three people survived the crash.

Health department spokesperson Thabiso Teffo says, “We’re worried that after having dealt with the accident of Zimbabwean nationals and Zambian nationals, this is putting a serious strain on the already strained health.

“Our pathologists will have to work very hard to make sure that the post-mortems are done within a short space of time.”

Last month, nine people were killed on the N1 in an accident when a bus they were travelling in overturned.

Meanwhile, Limpopo police said they are investigating a case of culpable homicide following the deadly accident.

The police's Moatshe Ngoepe says, “The South African Police Service in Mookgopong, outside Modimolle are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

“At this stage the cause of the accident is not clear but the ongoing police investigation will reveal the details.”