Limpopo Health department expresses concern over mass fatalities on N1
It's understood a truck travelling on the N1 South lost control and collided with four vehicles travelling in the opposite direction including a minibus.
JOHANNESBURG – The Health Department in Limpopo has expressed concern over the prevalence of mass fatality accidents on the province's roads following a deadly accident on the N1 North which left 28 people dead.
It's understood a truck travelling on the N1 South lost control and collided with four vehicles travelling in the opposite direction including a minibus.
Twenty-eight people were killed including two children while three people survived the crash.
Health department spokesperson Thabiso Teffo says, “We’re worried that after having dealt with the accident of Zimbabwean nationals and Zambian nationals, this is putting a serious strain on the already strained health.
“Our pathologists will have to work very hard to make sure that the post-mortems are done within a short space of time.”
Last month, nine people were killed on the N1 in an accident when a bus they were travelling in overturned.
Meanwhile, Limpopo police said they are investigating a case of culpable homicide following the deadly accident.
The police's Moatshe Ngoepe says, “The South African Police Service in Mookgopong, outside Modimolle are investigating a case of culpable homicide.
“At this stage the cause of the accident is not clear but the ongoing police investigation will reveal the details.”
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 19 October 2018
-
Limpopo crash: Stan Mathabatha sends condolences to victims’ families
-
[UPDATE] Limpopo N1 north accident death toll rises to 27
-
Police investigate culpable homicide case after deadly N1 accident in Limpopo
-
Temperatures expected to drop in Gauteng on Sunday, thunderstorms alert issued
-
Kingon expresses full support for Nugent Commission of Inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.