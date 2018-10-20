Limpopo crash: Death toll revised to 26
A cement truck lost control after its tyre burst near Mokopane causing it to lose control and hit several vehicles which were travelling in the opposite direction.
JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo Transport Department has confirmed the final number of people killed in Friday’s accident on the N1 north is 26.
Amongst the fatalities were two children.
#sapsLIM #SAPS Mookgopong outside Modimolle are investigating a case of Culpable homicide following the death of 27 people during the fatal #N1Accident involving a truck & 4 vehicles. MEhttps://t.co/c6EA0L8JTw pic.twitter.com/K3qvH7EoQW— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) October 19, 2018
Department’s Matome Moremi Taueatsoala said: “This afternoon there will be a task team comprising of Department of Transport, the provincial Health Department, the Road Accident Fund and the local municipality of Blouberg to immediately try to deal with the issue of the arrangement of funerals.”
Meanwhile, the Presidency has sent its condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident and has urged motorists to report unsafe behaviour on the roads.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
