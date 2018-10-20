Popular Topics
Go

Limpopo crash: Death toll revised to 26

A cement truck lost control after its tyre burst near Mokopane causing it to lose control and hit several vehicles which were travelling in the opposite direction.

Twenty-two people died on 19 October 2018 after a fatal accident on the N1 north between Mookgophong and Kranskop in Limpopo. Picture: @TrafficRTMC/Twitter
Twenty-two people died on 19 October 2018 after a fatal accident on the N1 north between Mookgophong and Kranskop in Limpopo. Picture: @TrafficRTMC/Twitter
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo Transport Department has confirmed the final number of people killed in Friday’s accident on the N1 north is 26.

A cement truck lost control after its tyre burst near Mokopane causing it to lose control and hit several vehicles which were travelling in the opposite direction.

Amongst the fatalities were two children.

Department’s Matome Moremi Taueatsoala said: “This afternoon there will be a task team comprising of Department of Transport, the provincial Health Department, the Road Accident Fund and the local municipality of Blouberg to immediately try to deal with the issue of the arrangement of funerals.”

Meanwhile, the Presidency has sent its condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident and has urged motorists to report unsafe behaviour on the roads.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

