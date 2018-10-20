4 suspects in police custody for alleged cable theft
Metrorail says an increase in security measures along the central line has led to a reduction in cable theft.
CAPE TOWN – Four suspected cable thieves who have allegedly been wreaking havoc to Metrorail’s infrastructure in Cape Town are in police custody.
More incidents of vandalism, cable theft and other crimes have occurred on the central line - making it the most dangerous line on Cape Town's rail network.
Metrorail's Riana Scott says, “Four people were arrested and we think this is the team we suspect is responsible for cable theft repeatedly, causing long delays. We’re very happy that this has happened.”
