1 person killed in Khayelitsha shack fire
It's understood the fire, fanned by very strong winds, has destroyed over 500 structures, leaving many displaced.
CAPE TOWN – One person has died after a fire broke out in Khayelitsha in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Authorities are still working to confirm whether another person has died in the blaze.
The City of Cape Town's JP Smith says: “I’ve just been informed by the officer in charge that the fire in Khayelitsha is almost under control and in some areas, the fire staff had started to damp down.
“Relief crews are on site and they’re now estimating between 400 and 500 structures would have been affected.”
