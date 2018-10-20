1 person dies, 2 injured after overturns in Nelspruit
Local
Paramedics say one person was lying on the road and two others inside the vehicle.
JOHANNESBURG – One person has died and two others seriously hurt after a car they were travelling in overturned on the N4 just outside Nelspruit.
ER24's Ineke van Huyssteen says: “The person lying in the road sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on the scene by paramedics. The other two sustained serious injuries.
“The exact circumstances surrounding the accident are not known. Medics and police were on the scene for further investigations.”
