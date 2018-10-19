Zille remembers SA swimmer Theodore Yach

He was undergoing routine tests for an asthma complaint when he collapsed and died in hospital.

CAPE TOWN - Tributes continue to pour in for South Africa’s most renowned open water sea swimmer Theodore Yach.

Yach passed away on Wednesday.

He was undergoing routine tests for an asthma complaint when he collapsed and died in hospital.

He was a veteran of 108 Robben Island swims and an English Channel swim among other achievements.

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille says: “He was one of the most generous, warm, open-hearted and community giving people I’ve known. And also, so young and so fit. He didn’t drink or smoke. He was the epitome of someone who lived a healthy life.”

Today is a very sad day. Thanks for everything Theodore Yach, you inspired me to swim Robben Island. #DEP https://t.co/DuvQYcA1sL — Miquel Sunyer (@MiquelSunyer) October 19, 2018

Rest In Peace Theodore Yach. I remember you as a true gentleman. A massive loss to the commercial property industry and long distance swimming. A bigger loss to his family and friends. My thoughts and prayers are with them. — Guy de la Porte (@guydelaporte) October 19, 2018