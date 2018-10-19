Zille remembers SA swimmer Theodore Yach
He was undergoing routine tests for an asthma complaint when he collapsed and died in hospital.
CAPE TOWN - Tributes continue to pour in for South Africa’s most renowned open water sea swimmer Theodore Yach.
Yach passed away on Wednesday.
He was undergoing routine tests for an asthma complaint when he collapsed and died in hospital.
He was a veteran of 108 Robben Island swims and an English Channel swim among other achievements.
Western Cape Premier Helen Zille says: “He was one of the most generous, warm, open-hearted and community giving people I’ve known. And also, so young and so fit. He didn’t drink or smoke. He was the epitome of someone who lived a healthy life.”
Today is a very sad day. Thanks for everything Theodore Yach, you inspired me to swim Robben Island. #DEP https://t.co/DuvQYcA1sL— Miquel Sunyer (@MiquelSunyer) October 19, 2018
Rest In Peace Theodore Yach. I remember you as a true gentleman. A massive loss to the commercial property industry and long distance swimming. A bigger loss to his family and friends. My thoughts and prayers are with them.— Guy de la Porte (@guydelaporte) October 19, 2018
RIP Theodore Yach. Seldom do the dignity of a king and such humility come together.— Harry Friedland (@HJFriedland) October 18, 2018
Popular in Local
-
'Our leadership is broken and unstable'
-
Prasa 'disappointed' after City of CT attempts to deploy rail enforcement unit
-
SA Council of Churches condemns Omotoso defence over Zondi questioning
-
Nugent: Up to Ramaphosa to establish legality of right to fire Moyane
-
VBS Bank to retrench some employees, sell assets, clear head office
-
[WATCH LIVE] Mark Kingon gives evidence at Nugent Commission
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.