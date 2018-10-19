[WATCH LIVE] Mark Kingon gives evidence at Nugent Commission

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Sars Commissioner Mark Kingon is testifying at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry.

Retired Judge Robert Nugent is investigating tax administration and governance at the revenue service.

President Cyril Ramaphosa released Nugent's interim report earlier this week which recommends that suspended Commissioner Tom Moyane be removed from office.