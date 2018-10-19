VBS Bank saga: Vhembe municipality workers demand senior officials resign

Under Mayor Florence Radzilani's watch, the municipality deposited over R300 million with VBS Mutual Bank money which will never be recovered.

THOHOYANDOU - Employees at the Vhembe District Municipality in Limpopo say they will not be going back to work until executive mayor Florence Radzilani and three other officials have been suspended.

Radzilani, who is also the provincial African National Congress (ANC) deputy chairperson in the province, has been implicated as one of the people who benefited from the looting at the bank.

The South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) workers are picketing at the municipality while the ANC is meeting.

Samwu says it believes that if those implicated are kept in their positions they may hamper forensic investigations.

It’s demanding the suspension of Radzilani together with the municipal manager, CFO and the MMC for Finance.

All work has stopped at the municipality with workers awaiting the outcome of the ANC caucus meeting.

The council will sit sometime on Friday afternoon and it’s likely that the VBS Bank saga will be on the agenda.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)