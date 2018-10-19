VBS Bank saga: Vhembe municipality workers demand senior officials resign
Under Mayor Florence Radzilani's watch, the municipality deposited over R300 million with VBS Mutual Bank money which will never be recovered.
THOHOYANDOU - Employees at the Vhembe District Municipality in Limpopo say they will not be going back to work until executive mayor Florence Radzilani and three other officials have been suspended.
Under Radzilani's watch, the municipality deposited over R300 million with VBS Mutual Bank money which will never be recovered.
Radzilani, who is also the provincial African National Congress (ANC) deputy chairperson in the province, has been implicated as one of the people who benefited from the looting at the bank.
The South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) workers are picketing at the municipality while the ANC is meeting.
Samwu says it believes that if those implicated are kept in their positions they may hamper forensic investigations.
It’s demanding the suspension of Radzilani together with the municipal manager, CFO and the MMC for Finance.
All work has stopped at the municipality with workers awaiting the outcome of the ANC caucus meeting.
The council will sit sometime on Friday afternoon and it’s likely that the VBS Bank saga will be on the agenda.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Home Affairs in hot water over unpaid R794m IT company invoice
-
Luther Lebelo used R770k of taxpayers money to clear name, Nugent Inquiry hears
-
Former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene resigns as MP
-
Heavy weekend rain: Tshwane EMS 'more prepared this time'
-
Mark Kingon announces re-establishment of unit to investigate illicit economy
-
SA Council of Churches condemns Omotoso defence over Zondi questioning
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.