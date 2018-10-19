[UPDATE] Limpopo N1 north accident death toll rises to 27
Transport Department spokesperson Matome Moremi Taueatsoala said both sides of that stretch of the N1 would be closed indefinitely.
JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo Health Department has now confirmed that 27 people have been killed in Friday afternoon's multi-vehicle accident on the N1 north.
The department says two small children are among the dead.
Health spokesperson Thabiso Teffo said: “We definitely can confirm that about 27 people died on the scene. Our paramedics are also still at the scene to try to deal with other issues that relate to safety. Secondly, the MEC of Health Phophi Ramathuba has conveyed her condolences to those that have passed on.”
A 22-seater minibus, a truck and a light-delivery vehicle were involved in the collision between Mookgophong and Kranskop.
#N1Accident The Limpopo Transport Department has confirmed there's been a fatal accident on the N1 north near Kranskorp, resulting in the partial closure of the highway. TTM [Picture: SUPPLIED] pic.twitter.com/5sNI61WOVx— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 19, 2018
“We are going to close the N1 completely between Kranskop and Mokopane. Those that are travelling from Gauteng must use the Kranskop off-ramp to Modimolle. Those that are travelling from Polokwane intending to go to Bela-Bela or Gauteng must off-ramp at Mokopane and join the R101.”
Major crash on the N1 towards Polokwane multiple vehicle crash. N1 is closed and it is estimated the number of fatalities is between 12-20 persons. Info update to follow. pic.twitter.com/Aw7tSQzT8l— Road Traffic Management (@TrafficRTMC) October 19, 2018
An eyewitness drove past a scene shortly after the collision.
She described what she saw.
“On the left-hand side, there was a small bakkie that was burning. And on the right-hand side, there’s a truck that bumped a 22-seater, I think it’s a cement truck. There’s was a lot of cement all over the road. I think everyone in the 22-seater died because it looks terrible.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
