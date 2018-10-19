These capital cities have the greatest economic clout
In the United States, Washington D.C. is the 20th largest city in terms of population.
In many countries, the capital city is the beating heat of the entire economy.
That's probably hardly surprising, given that a capital is usually the most populous city in a country, as well as the centre of a nation's political and economic ambitions.
There are exceptions, however, and some cities rely on their capital's economic clout far more than others. The latest edition of the OECD's Cities at a Glance report revealed that capital cities account for 26% of GDP on average in OECD member countries.
In the United States, Washington DC is the 20th largest city in terms of population. Given that rank, it only accounts for 0.7% of American GDP. Things are somewhat similar in Australia where the capital Canberra trails Sydney and Melbourne by a considerable distance in population. In 2016, Sydney accounted for 38.6% of Australian GDP while Canberra's contribution was 2.2%.
In many of Asia's economic powerhouses, the effect of the capital is felt more strongly. For example, Seoul accounts for nearly half of South Korean GDP while Tokyo's contribution in Japan is 32.3% The capital is also crucial to many European economies with Athens a notable example which accounted for 47.9% of Greek GDP in 2016.
Written by Niall McCarthy.
This article was republished courtesy of the World Economic Forum.
Popular in Business
-
Luther Lebelo used R770k of taxpayers money to clear name, Nugent Inquiry hears
-
'Our leadership is broken and unstable'
-
Kingon apologises for Sars not living up to own values
-
VBS Bank to retrench some employees, sell assets, clear head office
-
'I need R5m' - ‘Skinny Sbu socks’ founder on his business's challenges
-
[WATCH LIVE] Mark Kingon gives evidence at Nugent Commission
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.